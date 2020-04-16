Revenue Estimates Analysis of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.(NASDAQ:CHKP): Canadian Solar Inc.(NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and for the current quarter 30 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.28/share and a High Estimate of $1.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 26 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. as 481.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is 469 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 490 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 471.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHKP to be 4.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.35%. For the next 5 years, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expecting Growth of 5.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.89%, where Monthly Performance is 12.28%, Quarterly performance is -10.19%, 6 Months performance is -6.11% and yearly performance percentage is -22.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.98% and Monthly Volatility of 5.69%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.67/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 148.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Canadian Solar Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $1.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. as 792.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. is 720.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 862 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 484.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CSIQ to be 500%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -80.52%. For the next 5 years, Canadian Solar Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Canadian Solar Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 939.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Canadian Solar Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.24%, where Monthly Performance is 29.83%, Quarterly performance is -26.7%, 6 Months performance is -8.52% and yearly performance percentage is -8.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.63% and Monthly Volatility of 9.27%.