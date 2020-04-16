Revenue Estimates Analysis of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALXN): Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:DNKN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.56/share and a High Estimate of $2.84/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 1.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 1.27 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.13 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALXN to be 13%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.65%. For the next 5 years, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.34%, where Monthly Performance is 28.3%, Quarterly performance is -14.05%, 6 Months performance is -4.34% and yearly performance percentage is -29.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.41% and Monthly Volatility of 5.45%.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. as 312.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. is 257.25 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 332.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 319.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DNKN to be -6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.07%. For the next 5 years, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -37.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.69%, where Monthly Performance is 7.57%, Quarterly performance is -29.1%, 6 Months performance is -28.08% and yearly performance percentage is -27.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.76% and Monthly Volatility of 11.73%.