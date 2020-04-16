Price Target Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc.(NYSE:OMC): MEDIFAST INC(NYSE:MED)

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) will report its next earnings on May 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Omnicom Group Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.06/share and a High Estimate of $1.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. as 3.38 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. is 3.19 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.51 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.47 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMC to be 5.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.74%. For the next 5 years, Omnicom Group Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Omnicom Group Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 52.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Omnicom Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.24%, where Monthly Performance is -9.21%, Quarterly performance is -34.75%, 6 Months performance is -30.87% and yearly performance percentage is -32.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.57% and Monthly Volatility of 7.57%.

MEDIFAST INC (MED) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 55.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MEDIFAST INC and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.35/share and a High Estimate of $1.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MEDIFAST INC as 168.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MEDIFAST INC is 165.52 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 169.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 165.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MED to be -17.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4%. For the next 5 years, MEDIFAST INC is expecting Growth of 15.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MEDIFAST INC, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 320.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 38.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 67.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 73.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MEDIFAST INC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.32%, where Monthly Performance is 17.24%, Quarterly performance is -42.5%, 6 Months performance is -32.06% and yearly performance percentage is -51.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.90% and Monthly Volatility of 10.08%.