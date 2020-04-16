Price Target Analysis of New York Times Company (The)(NYSE:NYT): Rockwell Automation, Inc.(NYSE:ROK)

New York Times Company (The) (NYT) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 48.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New York Times Company (The) and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for New York Times Company (The) as 442.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for New York Times Company (The) is 438 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 444.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 439.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NYT to be -40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, New York Times Company (The) is expecting Growth of 22.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New York Times Company (The), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New York Times Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.19%, where Monthly Performance is 0.68%, Quarterly performance is -5.58%, 6 Months performance is 9.04% and yearly performance percentage is -7.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.84% and Monthly Volatility of 7.83%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rockwell Automation, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.5/share and a High Estimate of $2.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. as 1.63 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rockwell Automation, Inc. is 1.46 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.73 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.7 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ROK to be -7.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.5%. For the next 5 years, Rockwell Automation, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rockwell Automation, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 7 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 102.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rockwell Automation, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.7%, where Monthly Performance is 3.69%, Quarterly performance is -21.66%, 6 Months performance is -3.15% and yearly performance percentage is -14.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.90% and Monthly Volatility of 7.97%.