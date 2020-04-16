Price Target Analysis of BeiGene, Ltd.(NASDAQ:BGNE): Xerox Corporation(NYSE:XRX)

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) will report its next earnings on Mar 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-6.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-4.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BeiGene, Ltd. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-4.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-6.74/share and a High Estimate of $-3.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. as 48.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BeiGene, Ltd. is 23 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 82.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 77.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BGNE to be -72.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -239.16%. For the next 5 years, BeiGene, Ltd. is expecting Growth of 21.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BeiGene, Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 352.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -70.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -85.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BeiGene, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.79%, where Monthly Performance is 11.54%, Quarterly performance is -6.91%, 6 Months performance is 27.48% and yearly performance percentage is 21.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.63% and Monthly Volatility of 7.22%.

Xerox Corporation (XRX) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Xerox Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XRX to be -51.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -46.46%. For the next 5 years, Xerox Corporation is expecting Growth of 27.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Xerox Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Xerox Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.2%, where Monthly Performance is -13.39%, Quarterly performance is -53.05%, 6 Months performance is -40.98% and yearly performance percentage is -49.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.99% and Monthly Volatility of 11.68%.