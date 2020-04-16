Investors Catching Stocks Pegasystems Inc.(NASDAQ:PEGA): Sun Life Financial Inc.(NYSE:SLF)

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) will report its next earnings on May 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -48.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pegasystems Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pegasystems Inc. as 259.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pegasystems Inc. is 245.51 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 280.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 212.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PEGA to be 141.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30%. For the next 5 years, Pegasystems Inc. is expecting Growth of 209.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 138.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pegasystems Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 455.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 133.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -16.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pegasystems Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.54%, where Monthly Performance is 18.08%, Quarterly performance is -9.38%, 6 Months performance is -2% and yearly performance percentage is 6.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.81% and Monthly Volatility of 7.12%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sun Life Financial Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.85/share and a High Estimate of $0.92/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLF to be -7.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.45%. For the next 5 years, Sun Life Financial Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sun Life Financial Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 842.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sun Life Financial Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.8%, where Monthly Performance is 2.74%, Quarterly performance is -33.28%, 6 Months performance is -27.42% and yearly performance percentage is -20.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.38% and Monthly Volatility of 6.36%.