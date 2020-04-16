Earnings Analysis of PacWest Bancorp(NASDAQ:PACW): InspireMD Inc.(NYSE:NSPR)

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.98/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PacWest Bancorp and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PacWest Bancorp as 268.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PacWest Bancorp is 262.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 275.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 281.94 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PACW to be -23.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -32.71%. For the next 5 years, PacWest Bancorp is expecting Growth of 6.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PacWest Bancorp, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PacWest Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.91%, where Monthly Performance is -13%, Quarterly performance is -52.27%, 6 Months performance is -50.99% and yearly performance percentage is -54.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.38% and Monthly Volatility of 10.04%.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) will report its next earnings on Mar 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for InspireMD Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.63/share and a High Estimate of $-0.63/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for InspireMD Inc. as 1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for InspireMD Inc. is 1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSPR to be 83.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 68.55%. For the next 5 years, InspireMD Inc. is expecting Growth of 66.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 53.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on InspireMD Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 239.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -98.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -164%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -182.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, InspireMD Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 25.3%, where Monthly Performance is 47.57%, Quarterly performance is -26.9%, 6 Months performance is -40.81% and yearly performance percentage is -84.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 23.88% and Monthly Volatility of 18.94%.