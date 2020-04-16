Earnings Analysis of Micron Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:MU): CyrusOne Inc(NASDAQ:CONE)

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) will report its next earnings on Mar 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Micron Technology, Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MU to be -46.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, Micron Technology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 81.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -66.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Micron Technology, Inc., where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 31.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Micron Technology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.24%, where Monthly Performance is 34.7%, Quarterly performance is -19.28%, 6 Months performance is 3.5% and yearly performance percentage is 11.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.88% and Monthly Volatility of 7.66%.

CyrusOne Inc (CONE) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 525%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CyrusOne Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CyrusOne Inc as 249.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CyrusOne Inc is 244 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 255.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 231.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CONE to be 17.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.44%. For the next 5 years, CyrusOne Inc is expecting Growth of 9.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CyrusOne Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 164.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 445.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CyrusOne Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.75%, where Monthly Performance is 33.2%, Quarterly performance is 4.75%, 6 Months performance is -14.45% and yearly performance percentage is 12.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.76% and Monthly Volatility of 8.01%.