Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Colony Capital, Inc.(NYSE:CLNY): Fluent, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLNT)

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) will report its next earnings on Feb 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 62.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Colony Capital, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Colony Capital, Inc. as 29.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Colony Capital, Inc. is 27.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 31.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 46.25 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Colony Capital, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Colony Capital, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 28.29%, where Monthly Performance is -1.02%, Quarterly performance is -60.29%, 6 Months performance is -64.29% and yearly performance percentage is -64.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -58.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.22% and Monthly Volatility of 19.78%.

Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fluent, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fluent, Inc. as 73.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fluent, Inc. is 73.22 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 73.22 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 65.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLNT to be -20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 400%. For the next 5 years, Fluent, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1100% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fluent, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 620.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fluent, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.68%, where Monthly Performance is 31.25%, Quarterly performance is -32.88%, 6 Months performance is -44.11% and yearly performance percentage is -76.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.87% and Monthly Volatility of 14.79%.