Analysts showing optimistic trends for Despegar.com, Corp.(NYSE:DESP): Veeva Systems Inc.(NYSE:VEEV)

Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 85.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Despegar.com, Corp. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $-0.12/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DESP to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.35%. For the next 5 years, Despegar.com, Corp. is expecting Growth of 178.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Despegar.com, Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 504 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Despegar.com, Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.15%, where Monthly Performance is 2.68%, Quarterly performance is -49.52%, 6 Months performance is -37.33% and yearly performance percentage is -51.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.70% and Monthly Volatility of 14.59%.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Veeva Systems Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VEEV to be 16%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.09%. For the next 5 years, Veeva Systems Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Veeva Systems Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 89.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 58.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Veeva Systems Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.24%, where Monthly Performance is 44.45%, Quarterly performance is 18.2%, 6 Months performance is 14% and yearly performance percentage is 31.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.45% and Monthly Volatility of 7.68%.