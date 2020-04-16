Analysts showing optimistic trends for Coca-Cola Company (The)(NYSE:KO): bluebird bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLUE)

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Coca-Cola Company (The) and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Coca-Cola Company (The) as 8.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Coca-Cola Company (The) is 7.55 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.68 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.02 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KO to be -8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.52%. For the next 5 years, Coca-Cola Company (The) is expecting Growth of 8.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Coca-Cola Company (The), where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 20.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 48.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Coca-Cola Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.37%, where Monthly Performance is 5.19%, Quarterly performance is -14.98%, 6 Months performance is -10.68% and yearly performance percentage is 1.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.66% and Monthly Volatility of 5.57%.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) will report its next earnings on May 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-4.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-3.79/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for bluebird bio, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-4.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-4.35/share and a High Estimate of $-3.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLUE to be -31.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.55%. For the next 5 years, bluebird bio, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on bluebird bio, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -40.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -51.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -63.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, bluebird bio, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.44%, where Monthly Performance is 17.28%, Quarterly performance is -48.56%, 6 Months performance is -46.64% and yearly performance percentage is -69.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.31% and Monthly Volatility of 9.53%.