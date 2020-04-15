What do Analysts Say about KeyCorp(NYSE:KEY): A10 Networks, Inc.(NYSE:ATEN)

KeyCorp (KEY) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for KeyCorp and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.96/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for KeyCorp as 1.56 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for KeyCorp is 1.53 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.59 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEY to be -17.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.27%. For the next 5 years, KeyCorp is expecting Growth of 12.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on KeyCorp, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, KeyCorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.96%, where Monthly Performance is -12.49%, Quarterly performance is -42.81%, 6 Months performance is -35.98% and yearly performance percentage is -34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.35% and Monthly Volatility of 11.05%.

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) will report its next earnings on May 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for A10 Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for A10 Networks, Inc. as 51.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for A10 Networks, Inc. is 51.47 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 51.47 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 50.29 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on A10 Networks, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 416.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, A10 Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.22%, where Monthly Performance is 60.73%, Quarterly performance is -1.26%, 6 Months performance is 14.29% and yearly performance percentage is 1.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.47% and Monthly Volatility of 9.56%.