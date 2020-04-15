What are analysts Suggestions on Ecolab Inc.(NYSE:ECL): NII Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:NIHD)

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ecolab Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.02/share and a High Estimate of $1.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ecolab Inc. as 3.5 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ecolab Inc. is 3.41 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.57 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ECL to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.75%. For the next 5 years, Ecolab Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ecolab Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ecolab Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.87%, where Monthly Performance is 0.41%, Quarterly performance is -5.54%, 6 Months performance is -7.16% and yearly performance percentage is -2.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.94% and Monthly Volatility of 7.47%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NII Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NII Holdings, Inc. as 188.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NII Holdings, Inc. is 193 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 193 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 248.4 Million.