What are analysts Suggestions on Charter Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHTR): MasTec, Inc.(NYSE:MTZ)

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.79/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Charter Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.06/share and a High Estimate of $3.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 28 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. as 11.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Charter Communications, Inc. is 11.68 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.91 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHTR to be 144.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 116.55%. For the next 5 years, Charter Communications, Inc. is expecting Growth of 42.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 75.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Charter Communications, Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 65.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Charter Communications, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.53%, where Monthly Performance is 7.79%, Quarterly performance is -4.03%, 6 Months performance is 15.69% and yearly performance percentage is 37.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.11% and Monthly Volatility of 6.17%.

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MasTec, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MasTec, Inc. as 1.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MasTec, Inc. is 1.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.35 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.52 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTZ to be -19%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.75%. For the next 5 years, MasTec, Inc. is expecting Growth of -2.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MasTec, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MasTec, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.41%, where Monthly Performance is 26.21%, Quarterly performance is -42.3%, 6 Months performance is -45.23% and yearly performance percentage is -30.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.12% and Monthly Volatility of 11.14%.