What are Analysts report about Sempra Energy(NYSE:SRE): AngloGold Ashanti Limited(NYSE:AU)

Sempra Energy (SRE) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sempra Energy and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.84/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.45/share and a High Estimate of $2.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sempra Energy as 3.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sempra Energy is 2.7 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.68 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.9 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SRE to be -9.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.55%. For the next 5 years, Sempra Energy is expecting Growth of 10.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sempra Energy, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sempra Energy currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.18%, where Monthly Performance is 19.65%, Quarterly performance is -15.37%, 6 Months performance is -12.07% and yearly performance percentage is -1.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.53% and Monthly Volatility of 8.96%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AngloGold Ashanti Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.2%, where Monthly Performance is 65.42%, Quarterly performance is 13.51%, 6 Months performance is 19.71% and yearly performance percentage is 80.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.18% and Monthly Volatility of 13.99%.