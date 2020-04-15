Stock’s Earning Overview Zogenix, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZGNX): Gerdau S.A.(NYSE:GGB)

Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zogenix, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.22/share and a High Estimate of $-0.86/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZGNX to be -32.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.6%. For the next 5 years, Zogenix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 50.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 58.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zogenix, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -80.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -115.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -175.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zogenix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.27%, where Monthly Performance is 16.67%, Quarterly performance is -52.99%, 6 Months performance is -37.43% and yearly performance percentage is -33.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.82% and Monthly Volatility of 9.73%.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) will report its next earnings on Apr 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gerdau S.A. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gerdau S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gerdau S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.74%, where Monthly Performance is -13.51%, Quarterly performance is -57.25%, 6 Months performance is -30.22% and yearly performance percentage is -42.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.73% and Monthly Volatility of 10.88%.