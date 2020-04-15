Revenue Estimates Analysis of The Meet Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MEET): Telaria, Inc.(NYSE:TLRA)

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Meet Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Meet Group, Inc. as 54.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Meet Group, Inc. is 53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 55.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 47.8 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Meet Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Meet Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.18%, where Monthly Performance is 2.18%, Quarterly performance is 15.09%, 6 Months performance is 38.17% and yearly performance percentage is 20.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.71% and Monthly Volatility of 5.96%.

