Revenue Estimates Analysis of Post Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:POST): Atlassian Corporation Plc(NASDAQ:TEAM)

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Post Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.74/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for POST to be -27.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Post Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 31.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Post Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 683.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 74.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Post Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.48%, where Monthly Performance is 8.26%, Quarterly performance is -13.53%, 6 Months performance is -6.98% and yearly performance percentage is -14.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.29% and Monthly Volatility of 6.42%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) will report its next earnings on Apr 15. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atlassian Corporation Plc and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEAM to be -4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5%. For the next 5 years, Atlassian Corporation Plc is expecting Growth of 23.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atlassian Corporation Plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 106.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -34.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atlassian Corporation Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.63%, where Monthly Performance is 13%, Quarterly performance is 6.25%, 6 Months performance is 13.41% and yearly performance percentage is 28.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.36% and Monthly Volatility of 7.48%.