Revenue Estimates Analysis: Enable Midstream Partners, LP(NYSE:ENBL): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:MDGL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) will report its next earnings on May 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enable Midstream Partners, LP and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENBL to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.31%. For the next 5 years, Enable Midstream Partners, LP is expecting Growth of -21.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Enable Midstream Partners, LP, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enable Midstream Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 55.21%, where Monthly Performance is 0.25%, Quarterly performance is -61.64%, 6 Months performance is -63.12% and yearly performance percentage is -70.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.91% and Monthly Volatility of 25.23%.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) will report its next earnings on Feb 26. The company reported the earnings of $-1.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.09/share and a High Estimate of $-1.87/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MDGL to be -98%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.59%. For the next 5 years, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -6.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -53.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 194.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.18%, where Monthly Performance is -10.2%, Quarterly performance is -15.19%, 6 Months performance is -15.3% and yearly performance percentage is -41.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.21% and Monthly Volatility of 8.45%.