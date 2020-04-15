Price Target Analysis: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.(NYSE:LBRT): Superior Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:SPN)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. as 424.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is 375.55 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 449 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 496.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LBRT to be -114.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -187.5%. For the next 5 years, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -260.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 962.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.27%, where Monthly Performance is 9.06%, Quarterly performance is -68.39%, 6 Months performance is -64.56% and yearly performance percentage is -80%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -70.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.16% and Monthly Volatility of 19.50%.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.94/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 94.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Superior Energy Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Superior Energy Services, Inc. as 317.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Superior Energy Services, Inc. is 308.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 325.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 492.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPN to be 66.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 48.97%. For the next 5 years, Superior Energy Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -204% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Superior Energy Services, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 167.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -164.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Superior Energy Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.6%, where Monthly Performance is -9.94%, Quarterly performance is -69.48%, 6 Months performance is -52.53% and yearly performance percentage is -96.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -67.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 22.66% and Monthly Volatility of 30.15%.