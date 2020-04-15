Most Recent analysts Ratings: Ambarella, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMBA): Prologis, Inc.(NYSE:PLD)

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ambarella, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMBA to be -200%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -76.19%. For the next 5 years, Ambarella, Inc. is expecting Growth of 82.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ambarella, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 654.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 75.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ambarella, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.14%, where Monthly Performance is 9.96%, Quarterly performance is -22.07%, 6 Months performance is -7.29% and yearly performance percentage is 4.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.52% and Monthly Volatility of 7.85%.

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 55.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Prologis, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Prologis, Inc. as 791.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Prologis, Inc. is 725.85 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 881.16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 703.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLD to be 12.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 31.17%. For the next 5 years, Prologis, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Prologis, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 51.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Prologis, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.12%, where Monthly Performance is 14.56%, Quarterly performance is -2.89%, 6 Months performance is 3.86% and yearly performance percentage is 19.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.93% and Monthly Volatility of 8.33%.