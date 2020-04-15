Investors Catching Stocks: FibroGen, Inc(NASDAQ:FGEN): OraSure Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:OSUR)

FibroGen, Inc (FGEN) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.53/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -89.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FibroGen, Inc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.93/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FibroGen, Inc as 69.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FibroGen, Inc is 23 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 92.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FGEN to be 24.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -140.48%. For the next 5 years, FibroGen, Inc is expecting Growth of 17.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25.84% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 698.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -15.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FibroGen, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.98%, where Monthly Performance is 15.96%, Quarterly performance is -12.37%, 6 Months performance is -1.82% and yearly performance percentage is -23.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.99% and Monthly Volatility of 10.35%.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -42.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OraSure Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OraSure Technologies, Inc. as 29.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OraSure Technologies, Inc. is 28.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OSUR to be -20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -142.86%. For the next 5 years, OraSure Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 72.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -131.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on OraSure Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 801.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OraSure Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.55%, where Monthly Performance is 54.05%, Quarterly performance is 43.75%, 6 Months performance is 50.84% and yearly performance percentage is 14.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.74% and Monthly Volatility of 13.82%.