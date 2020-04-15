Investors Catching Stocks Cooper Tire & Rubber Company(NYSE:CTB): Grifols, S.A.(NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 52.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company as 595.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is 549 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 626.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 610.85 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTB to be -90.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 88.89%. For the next 5 years, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is expecting Growth of 44.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 459.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 24.82%, where Monthly Performance is -1.22%, Quarterly performance is -23.92%, 6 Months performance is -21.04% and yearly performance percentage is -34.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.12% and Monthly Volatility of 11.67%.

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) will report its next earnings on Mar 26. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grifols, S.A. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grifols, S.A. as 1.38 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grifols, S.A. is 1.38 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.31 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GRFS to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 24.24%. For the next 5 years, Grifols, S.A. is expecting Growth of 15.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grifols, S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grifols, S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.37%, where Monthly Performance is 4.94%, Quarterly performance is -16.12%, 6 Months performance is 0.25% and yearly performance percentage is 5.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.35% and Monthly Volatility of 7.47%.