Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp.(NYSE:SNV): Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.(NASDAQ:BECN)

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) will report its next earnings on Apr 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.97/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Synovus Financial Corp. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. as 459.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. is 450.86 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 467.63 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 476.48 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNV to be -36.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -43%. For the next 5 years, Synovus Financial Corp. is expecting Growth of 12.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -39.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Synovus Financial Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Synovus Financial Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.95%, where Monthly Performance is -13.51%, Quarterly performance is -52.82%, 6 Months performance is -47.03% and yearly performance percentage is -49.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.17% and Monthly Volatility of 13.32%.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.47/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BECN to be 22.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.78%. For the next 5 years, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 723.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.12%, where Monthly Performance is -1.03%, Quarterly performance is -47.32%, 6 Months performance is -40.1% and yearly performance percentage is -50.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.78% and Monthly Volatility of 13.96%.