Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.(NYSE:REXR): Cloudera, Inc.(NYSE:CLDR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) will report its next earnings on May 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 157.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. as 71.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is 62.45 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 79 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 50.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for REXR to be 6.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.67%. For the next 5 years, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 786.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 91.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 92.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.68%, where Monthly Performance is -2.43%, Quarterly performance is -8.75%, 6 Months performance is -6.16% and yearly performance percentage is 13.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.60% and Monthly Volatility of 8.41%.

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) will report its next earnings on Mar 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 233.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cloudera, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLDR to be 107.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 400%. For the next 5 years, Cloudera, Inc. is expecting Growth of 46.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 300% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cloudera, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -23%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cloudera, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.39%, where Monthly Performance is 4.55%, Quarterly performance is -33.48%, 6 Months performance is -8.12% and yearly performance percentage is -32.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.70% and Monthly Volatility of 10.59%.