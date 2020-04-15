Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Clorox Company (The)(NYSE:CLX): Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:EPRT)

Clorox Company (The) (CLX) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clorox Company (The) and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.36/share and a High Estimate of $1.81/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLX to be 5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.19%. For the next 5 years, Clorox Company (The) is expecting Growth of 5.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clorox Company (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 133.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clorox Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.16%, where Monthly Performance is 15.86%, Quarterly performance is 24.44%, 6 Months performance is 29.36% and yearly performance percentage is 25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.48% and Monthly Volatility of 5.93%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. as 41.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is 40.67 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 42.77 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.11 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EPRT to be 130.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 85.71%. For the next 5 years, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 100% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.1%, where Monthly Performance is -33.82%, Quarterly performance is -54.35%, 6 Months performance is -50.15% and yearly performance percentage is -39.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.77% and Monthly Volatility of 21.69%.