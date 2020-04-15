Analysts showing optimistic trends for CIT Group Inc (DEL)(NYSE:CIT): Brandywine Realty Trust(NYSE:BDN)

CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CIT Group Inc (DEL) and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.84/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CIT Group Inc (DEL) as 551.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CIT Group Inc (DEL) is 461.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 651.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 466 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CIT to be -19.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -53.03%. For the next 5 years, CIT Group Inc (DEL) is expecting Growth of 17.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CIT Group Inc (DEL), where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CIT Group Inc (DEL) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 26.07%, where Monthly Performance is -8.1%, Quarterly performance is -53.08%, 6 Months performance is -52.19% and yearly performance percentage is -58.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.33% and Monthly Volatility of 13.93%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 125%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brandywine Realty Trust and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust as 147.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust is 146.76 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 149.14 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 143.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BDN to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.86%. For the next 5 years, Brandywine Realty Trust is expecting Growth of 2.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 59.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 64.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brandywine Realty Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.41%, where Monthly Performance is -2.99%, Quarterly performance is -27.48%, 6 Months performance is -21.62% and yearly performance percentage is -29.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.38% and Monthly Volatility of 9.45%.