Worth Watching Stock: Heico Corporation(NYSE:HEI): TE Connectivity Ltd.(NYSE:TEL)

Heico Corporation (HEI) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Heico Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.62/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HEI to be -28.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.51%. For the next 5 years, Heico Corporation is expecting Growth of 3.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Heico Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 942.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Heico Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.32%, where Monthly Performance is -3.91%, Quarterly performance is -35.19%, 6 Months performance is -37.68% and yearly performance percentage is -22.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.20% and Monthly Volatility of 9.71%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TE Connectivity Ltd. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.83/share and a High Estimate of $1.26/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEL to be -21.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.67%. For the next 5 years, TE Connectivity Ltd. is expecting Growth of 16.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TE Connectivity Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TE Connectivity Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.77%, where Monthly Performance is 2.25%, Quarterly performance is -29.52%, 6 Months performance is -21.52% and yearly performance percentage is -20.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.89% and Monthly Volatility of 9.09%.