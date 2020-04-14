What do Analysts suggest for Seadrill Limited(NYSE:SDRL): Century Aluminum Company(NASDAQ:CENX)

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.56/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Seadrill Limited and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.42/share and a High Estimate of $-1.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Seadrill Limited as 267.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Seadrill Limited is 235 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 305.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 302 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Seadrill Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 5.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Seadrill Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 98.06%, where Monthly Performance is 35.33%, Quarterly performance is -56.22%, 6 Months performance is -51.57% and yearly performance percentage is -91.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -65.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 24.71% and Monthly Volatility of 18.11%.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) will report its next earnings on May 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Century Aluminum Company and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Century Aluminum Company as 415.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Century Aluminum Company is 411 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 419.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 490 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CENX to be 94.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 64.71%. For the next 5 years, Century Aluminum Company is expecting Growth of 174.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 78.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Century Aluminum Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Century Aluminum Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 24.47%, where Monthly Performance is -14.17%, Quarterly performance is -41.64%, 6 Months performance is -34.71% and yearly performance percentage is -54.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.01% and Monthly Volatility of 13.95%.