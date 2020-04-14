What do Analysts suggest for Alliant Energy Corporation(NYSE:LNT): SM Energy Company(NYSE:SM)

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) will report its next earnings on May 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alliant Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alliant Energy Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alliant Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.58%, where Monthly Performance is 6.43%, Quarterly performance is -6.88%, 6 Months performance is -4.13% and yearly performance percentage is 9.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.41% and Monthly Volatility of 8.21%.

SM Energy Company (SM) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SM Energy Company and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SM Energy Company as 415.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SM Energy Company is 352 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 458.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 345.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SM to be 41.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2500%. For the next 5 years, SM Energy Company is expecting Growth of -90.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -141.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SM Energy Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SM Energy Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 70.23%, where Monthly Performance is 29.65%, Quarterly performance is -80.92%, 6 Months performance is -72.44% and yearly performance percentage is -87.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -80.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 24.62% and Monthly Volatility of 25.37%.