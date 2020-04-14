What do Analysts Say about Glaukos Corporation(NYSE:GKOS): LSC Communications, Inc.(NYSE:LKSD)

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 625%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Glaukos Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.56/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Glaukos Corporation as 59.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Glaukos Corporation is 51.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 62.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 50.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GKOS to be -750%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -145.45%. For the next 5 years, Glaukos Corporation is expecting Growth of 30.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -381.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Glaukos Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 941.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 385.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Glaukos Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.82%, where Monthly Performance is -12.29%, Quarterly performance is -40.77%, 6 Months performance is -43.54% and yearly performance percentage is -55.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.75% and Monthly Volatility of 14.29%.

