What do Analysts Say about Deckers Outdoor Corporation(NYSE:DECK): Valero Energy Corporation(NYSE:VLO)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $7.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $6.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Deckers Outdoor Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corporation as 386.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Deckers Outdoor Corporation is 319.18 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 405.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 394.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DECK to be -51.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -88.06%. For the next 5 years, Deckers Outdoor Corporation is expecting Growth of -0.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Deckers Outdoor Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 582.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Deckers Outdoor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.52%, where Monthly Performance is -2.93%, Quarterly performance is -12.06%, 6 Months performance is 3.37% and yearly performance percentage is 0.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.14% and Monthly Volatility of 10.93%.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.51/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Valero Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Valero Energy Corporation as 17.53 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Valero Energy Corporation is 9.81 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 24.41 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VLO to be 8.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -111.26%. For the next 5 years, Valero Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 78.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -44.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Valero Energy Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Valero Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.72%, where Monthly Performance is -7.94%, Quarterly performance is -47.36%, 6 Months performance is -41.11% and yearly performance percentage is -43.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.73% and Monthly Volatility of 14.16%.