What are Analysts report about Just Energy Group, Inc.(NYSE:JE): EPR Properties(NYSE:EPR)

Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.76/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 584.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Just Energy Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Just Energy Group, Inc. as 873.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Just Energy Group, Inc. is 763.49 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 944.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 745.61 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Just Energy Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 669.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Just Energy Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.35%, where Monthly Performance is -13.74%, Quarterly performance is -70.62%, 6 Months performance is -78.37% and yearly performance percentage is -86.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -72.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.84% and Monthly Volatility of 20.19%.

EPR Properties (EPR) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EPR Properties and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EPR Properties as 146.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EPR Properties is 137.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 155.18 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 150.72 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EPR Properties, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EPR Properties currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.83%, where Monthly Performance is -21.03%, Quarterly performance is -68.47%, 6 Months performance is -71.22% and yearly performance percentage is -71.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.60% and Monthly Volatility of 20.19%.