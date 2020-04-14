What are Analysts opinions on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida(NASDAQ:SBCF): ANGI Homeservices Inc.(NASDAQ:ANGI)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida as 75.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 74.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 75.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 73.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBCF to be -19.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16%. For the next 5 years, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expecting Growth of 8.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 293.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.13%, where Monthly Performance is 4.19%, Quarterly performance is -35.78%, 6 Months performance is -21.39% and yearly performance percentage is -30.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.02% and Monthly Volatility of 10.33%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ANGI Homeservices Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc. as 355.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ANGI Homeservices Inc. is 320 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 369.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 303.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ANGI to be -250%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, ANGI Homeservices Inc. is expecting Growth of 213.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ANGI Homeservices Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 87.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ANGI Homeservices Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 29.41%, where Monthly Performance is 27.72%, Quarterly performance is -34.43%, 6 Months performance is -13.16% and yearly performance percentage is -62.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.82% and Monthly Volatility of 12.92%.