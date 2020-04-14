Stock’s Earning Overview Kennametal Inc.(NYSE:KMT): Amphenol Corporation(NYSE:APH)

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kennametal Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMT to be -53.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -64.29%. For the next 5 years, Kennametal Inc. is expecting Growth of 45.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -67.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kennametal Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kennametal Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.78%, where Monthly Performance is 16.74%, Quarterly performance is -33.6%, 6 Months performance is -16.73% and yearly performance percentage is -40.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.78% and Monthly Volatility of 10.94%.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.98/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amphenol Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amphenol Corporation as 1.87 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amphenol Corporation is 1.75 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.96 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APH to be -12.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.3%. For the next 5 years, Amphenol Corporation is expecting Growth of 13.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amphenol Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amphenol Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.12%, where Monthly Performance is -2.8%, Quarterly performance is -24.68%, 6 Months performance is -13.73% and yearly performance percentage is -19.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.62% and Monthly Volatility of 6.78%.