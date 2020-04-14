Revenue Estimates Analysis of Wingstop Inc.(NASDAQ:WING): TEGNA Inc.(NYSE:GCI)

Wingstop Inc. (WING) will report its next earnings on May 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wingstop Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wingstop Inc. as 55.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wingstop Inc. is 54.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.72 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 45.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WING to be 4.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Wingstop Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wingstop Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 700.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 144.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 91.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 37.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wingstop Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 28.54%, where Monthly Performance is 46.22%, Quarterly performance is 9.79%, 6 Months performance is 13.16% and yearly performance percentage is 29.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.74% and Monthly Volatility of 13.44%.

TEGNA Inc. (GCI) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.61/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 225.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TEGNA Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.42/share and a High Estimate of $-0.12/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GCI to be -2000%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -271.43%. For the next 5 years, TEGNA Inc. is expecting Growth of 115% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -125.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TEGNA Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TEGNA Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.62%, where Monthly Performance is -70.45%, Quarterly performance is -83.12%, 6 Months performance is -87.28% and yearly performance percentage is -91.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -84.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 36.15% and Monthly Volatility of 33.48%.