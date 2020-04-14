Revenue Estimates Analysis: nVent Electric plc(NYSE:NVT): Adobe Systems Incorporated(NASDAQ:ADBE)

nVent Electric plc (NVT) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for nVent Electric plc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for nVent Electric plc as 538.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for nVent Electric plc is 512.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 558.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 538 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on nVent Electric plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, nVent Electric plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.83%, where Monthly Performance is 5.48%, Quarterly performance is -30.96%, 6 Months performance is -7.76% and yearly performance percentage is -36.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.33% and Monthly Volatility of 11.26%.

