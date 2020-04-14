Research Report for Stitch Fix, Inc.(NASDAQ:SFIX): BlackLine, Inc.(NASDAQ:BL)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 83.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stitch Fix, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SFIX to be -228.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -214.29%. For the next 5 years, Stitch Fix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 116.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -116.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stitch Fix, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 61.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stitch Fix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 28.78%, where Monthly Performance is 22.53%, Quarterly performance is -34.66%, 6 Months performance is -27.12% and yearly performance percentage is -42.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.37% and Monthly Volatility of 11.52%.

BlackLine, Inc. (BL) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BlackLine, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BlackLine, Inc. as 79.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BlackLine, Inc. is 76.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 80.81 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 63.28 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BL to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10%. For the next 5 years, BlackLine, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BlackLine, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 648.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 95.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BlackLine, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.83%, where Monthly Performance is 1.16%, Quarterly performance is -0.76%, 6 Months performance is 17.95% and yearly performance percentage is 15.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.38% and Monthly Volatility of 9.66%.