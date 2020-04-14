Research Report for EverQuote, Inc.(NASDAQ:EVER): Exelixis, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXEL)

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EverQuote, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. as 77.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EverQuote, Inc. is 74.16 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 79.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 48.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EVER to be 64.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, EverQuote, Inc. is expecting Growth of 104% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EverQuote, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 523.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EverQuote, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 29.39%, where Monthly Performance is 3.49%, Quarterly performance is 3.96%, 6 Months performance is 65.4% and yearly performance percentage is 278.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.93% and Monthly Volatility of 18.02%.

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exelixis, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. as 214.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exelixis, Inc. is 195.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 232.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 215.49 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXEL to be -44.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, Exelixis, Inc. is expecting Growth of 81.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exelixis, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exelixis, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.63%, where Monthly Performance is 16.59%, Quarterly performance is -2.95%, 6 Months performance is 7.56% and yearly performance percentage is -24.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.38% and Monthly Volatility of 8.02%.