Recent analysts Ratings: Agenus Inc.(NASDAQ:AGEN): Halliburton Company(NYSE:HAL)

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Agenus Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.36/share and a High Estimate of $-0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Agenus Inc. as 12.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Agenus Inc. is 5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 16.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 79.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGEN to be -391.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.16%. For the next 5 years, Agenus Inc. is expecting Growth of -2.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -53.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agenus Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 61.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agenus Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.13%, where Monthly Performance is 0%, Quarterly performance is -25.64%, 6 Months performance is 0% and yearly performance percentage is -1.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.39% and Monthly Volatility of 9.85%.

Halliburton Company (HAL) will report its next earnings on Apr 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Halliburton Company as 5.04 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Halliburton Company is 4.89 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.53 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAL to be 8.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -57.14%. For the next 5 years, Halliburton Company is expecting Growth of -74.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -53.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Halliburton Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 24.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 47.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Halliburton Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.15%, where Monthly Performance is 22.27%, Quarterly performance is -67.4%, 6 Months performance is -57.41% and yearly performance percentage is -74.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -67.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.65% and Monthly Volatility of 15.08%.