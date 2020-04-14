Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Dollar General Corporation(NYSE:DG): Exela Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:XELA)

Dollar General Corporation (DG) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dollar General Corporation and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.55/share and a High Estimate of $1.94/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DG to be 10.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.49%. For the next 5 years, Dollar General Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dollar General Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dollar General Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.78%, where Monthly Performance is 20.85%, Quarterly performance is 11.98%, 6 Months performance is 6.88% and yearly performance percentage is 40.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.73% and Monthly Volatility of 6.54%.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) will report its next earnings on Mar 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.82/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1171.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exela Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exela Technologies, Inc. as 388.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exela Technologies, Inc. is 388.42 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 388.42 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 399.64 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exela Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 820.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 114.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exela Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 39.68%, where Monthly Performance is 2.76%, Quarterly performance is -47.21%, 6 Months performance is -83.18% and yearly performance percentage is -94.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.80% and Monthly Volatility of 28.84%.