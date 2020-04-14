Most Recent analysts Ratings: Immune Design Corp.(NASDAQ:IMDZ): Lowe’s Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.96/share and a High Estimate of $1.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. as 17.9 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is 16.65 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.39 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.74 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LOW to be 4.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.86%. For the next 5 years, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lowe’s Companies, Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 165.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.03%, where Monthly Performance is -3.87%, Quarterly performance is -21.91%, 6 Months performance is -10.34% and yearly performance percentage is -16.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.92% and Monthly Volatility of 9.11%.