Investors Catching Stocks Xcel Energy Inc.(NASDAQ:XEL): Virtu Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:VIRT)

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. as 3.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. is 3.27 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XEL to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.7%. For the next 5 years, Xcel Energy Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Xcel Energy Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Xcel Energy Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.68%, where Monthly Performance is -0.82%, Quarterly performance is 5.96%, 6 Months performance is 3.68% and yearly performance percentage is 19.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.28% and Monthly Volatility of 8.71%.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Virtu Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $1.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. as 496.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Virtu Financial, Inc. is 310 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 632.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 228.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VIRT to be 167.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 206.25%. For the next 5 years, Virtu Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of -19.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 140.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Virtu Financial, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Virtu Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.9%, where Monthly Performance is -0.75%, Quarterly performance is 51.33%, 6 Months performance is 47.78% and yearly performance percentage is -4.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.54% and Monthly Volatility of 9.17%.