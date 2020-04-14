Investors Catching Stocks: GasLog LP.(NYSE:GLOG): Royal Dutch Shell PLC(NYSE:RDS-A)

GasLog LP. (GLOG) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -41.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GasLog LP. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GasLog LP. as 172.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GasLog LP. is 160.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 183 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 156.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GLOG to be -18.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -400%. For the next 5 years, GasLog LP. is expecting Growth of 191.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GasLog LP., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GasLog LP. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.29%, where Monthly Performance is 8.36%, Quarterly performance is -58.54%, 6 Months performance is -71.42% and yearly performance percentage is -76.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.81% and Monthly Volatility of 15.13%.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-A) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Royal Dutch Shell PLC and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell PLC as 55.04 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Royal Dutch Shell PLC is 55.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 55.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 83.73 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RDS-A to be -58.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -89.53%. For the next 5 years, Royal Dutch Shell PLC is expecting Growth of 122.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -72.28% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Royal Dutch Shell PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.12%, where Monthly Performance is 27.41%, Quarterly performance is -36.67%, 6 Months performance is -34.74% and yearly performance percentage is -42.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.67% and Monthly Volatility of 7.01%.