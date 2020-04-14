Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc(NASDAQ:AUPH): STAAR Surgical Company(NASDAQ:STAA)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc as 50 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is 30 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AUPH to be -25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.53%. For the next 5 years, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is expecting Growth of 47.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.14%, where Monthly Performance is 20.5%, Quarterly performance is -23.5%, 6 Months performance is 268.1% and yearly performance percentage is 135.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.11% and Monthly Volatility of 8.94%.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 366.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for STAAR Surgical Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for STAAR Surgical Company as 31.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for STAAR Surgical Company is 24.55 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 34.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 32.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STAA to be -30%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.14%. For the next 5 years, STAAR Surgical Company is expecting Growth of 31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on STAAR Surgical Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 530.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 117.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 68.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, STAAR Surgical Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.75%, where Monthly Performance is 35.49%, Quarterly performance is -3.77%, 6 Months performance is 38.26% and yearly performance percentage is -4.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.27% and Monthly Volatility of 10.52%.