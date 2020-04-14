Analysts showing optimistic trends for WildHorse Resource Development Corporation(NYSE:WRD): LendingClub Corporation(NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation (LC) will report its next earnings on May 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LendingClub Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LendingClub Corporation as 179.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LendingClub Corporation is 175 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 189.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 174.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LC to be 73.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 800%. For the next 5 years, LendingClub Corporation is expecting Growth of 88.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1400% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LendingClub Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 860.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LendingClub Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.24%, where Monthly Performance is 0.7%, Quarterly performance is -27.38%, 6 Months performance is -25.24% and yearly performance percentage is -46.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.54% and Monthly Volatility of 11.97%.