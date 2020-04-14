Analysts Recommendations Stifel Financial Corporation(NYSE:SF): Delta Air Lines, Inc.(NYSE:DAL)

Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stifel Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.32/share and a High Estimate of $1.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stifel Financial Corporation as 845.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stifel Financial Corporation is 824.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 872.36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 745.21 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stifel Financial Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 609.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stifel Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 26.38%, where Monthly Performance is 25.2%, Quarterly performance is -29.43%, 6 Months performance is -14.93% and yearly performance percentage is -23.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.28% and Monthly Volatility of 10.27%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. as 8.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is 8.29 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.41 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DAL to be -88.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -95.74%. For the next 5 years, Delta Air Lines, Inc. is expecting Growth of 271.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -77.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Delta Air Lines, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 25.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Delta Air Lines, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.43%, where Monthly Performance is -31.03%, Quarterly performance is -60.75%, 6 Months performance is -56.21% and yearly performance percentage is -60.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.80% and Monthly Volatility of 16.37%.