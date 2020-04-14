Analysts Recommendations Autodesk, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADSK): Genuine Parts Company(NYSE:GPC)

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Autodesk, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.86/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADSK to be 82.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 55.38%. For the next 5 years, Autodesk, Inc. is expecting Growth of 41.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 51.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Autodesk, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 167.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -114.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Autodesk, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.77%, where Monthly Performance is 18.32%, Quarterly performance is -16.34%, 6 Months performance is 11.19% and yearly performance percentage is -6.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.54% and Monthly Volatility of 9.37%.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Genuine Parts Company and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.07/share and a High Estimate of $1.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Genuine Parts Company as 4.62 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Genuine Parts Company is 4.34 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.74 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPC to be -7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.37%. For the next 5 years, Genuine Parts Company is expecting Growth of 8.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Genuine Parts Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genuine Parts Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 22.37%, where Monthly Performance is -9.13%, Quarterly performance is -27.92%, 6 Months performance is -24.58% and yearly performance percentage is -36.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.81% and Monthly Volatility of 9.18%.