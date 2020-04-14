Analysts Estimates and Ratings Spirit Airlines, Inc.(NASDAQ:SAVE): Kansas City Southern(NYSE:KSU)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Spirit Airlines, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. as 859.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Spirit Airlines, Inc. is 705.08 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 961 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 855.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SAVE to be -142.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -165.09%. For the next 5 years, Spirit Airlines, Inc. is expecting Growth of 351.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -124.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Spirit Airlines, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Spirit Airlines, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 26.74%, where Monthly Performance is -5.26%, Quarterly performance is -66.52%, 6 Months performance is -60.81% and yearly performance percentage is -76.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -66.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.40% and Monthly Volatility of 19.11%.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) will report its next earnings on Apr 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.84/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kansas City Southern and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.62/share and a High Estimate of $1.85/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kansas City Southern as 717.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kansas City Southern is 694 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 744.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 674.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KSU to be 9.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.93%. For the next 5 years, Kansas City Southern is expecting Growth of 15.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kansas City Southern, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kansas City Southern currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.04%, where Monthly Performance is 19.23%, Quarterly performance is -13.69%, 6 Months performance is 4.7% and yearly performance percentage is 16.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.19% and Monthly Volatility of 8.76%.