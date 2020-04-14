Analysts Estimates and Ratings Cytokinetics, Incorporated(NASDAQ:CYTK): Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc(NASDAQ:ADAP)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cytokinetics, Incorporated and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.55/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated as 5.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cytokinetics, Incorporated is 4.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.22 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CYTK to be 5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.36%. For the next 5 years, Cytokinetics, Incorporated is expecting Growth of 3.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cytokinetics, Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 930.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -83.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cytokinetics, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.05%, where Monthly Performance is 32.95%, Quarterly performance is 18.63%, 6 Months performance is 28.88% and yearly performance percentage is 62.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.71% and Monthly Volatility of 13.09%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADAP to be 45.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35.71%. For the next 5 years, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expecting Growth of -28.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -61%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -80.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -113.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 26.62%, where Monthly Performance is 26.62%, Quarterly performance is 150.38%, 6 Months performance is 208.33% and yearly performance percentage is -23.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 177.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.93% and Monthly Volatility of 13.59%.